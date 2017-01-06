Edna Evans Cornish Harley, 76, widow of Arvin Harley, died Saturday, December 24, 2016, at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville, KY. She was born in Estill County to the late James and Margaret Reynolds Evans. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church; a former line supervisor for Edwards Sausage Company; member of Eastern Star in Sharpsville; and a KY Colonel.

She is survived by two sisters, Jenny Devine and husband, Glenn Devine of Springfield, and Eudell Evans Click of Mercer County; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Lee Cornish; brother, Roy Evans; two half-sisters; and three half-brothers.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Robert Simmons officiating. Burial was at Springhill Cemetery in Harrodsburg. Pallbearers were Billy Whittaker II, Evan, Jonathan, Carl, Clay Devine, and Landon Argabrite. Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Durr, Brad Martin, Rhonda Click, and Jennifer Devine.

Melvin Perry Litteral, 73, of Georgetown, died Sunday, December 18, 2016, at the Dover Manor. A native of Estill County, he was the son of the late Melvin and Mildred Watson Litteral. He was a retired Safety Engineer for the Maintenance department at IBM, a former National Guardsman, a Mason, and a Shriner. He was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Haywood.

Survivors include his son, Melvin Litteral; his daughter, Stephanie Litteral; his sister, Carolyn Sue Smiley; his grandchildren, Michael Litteral, Joshua Litteral, and Brittany Litteral; and his great grandchildren, Jaelin and Alayah.

Services were held Thursday, December 22, 2016, at the Lewis Funeral Home with a Masonic rites service. A private burial followed.

Clarence B. Mattox, 76, of Reese Street in Irvine died Sunday, December 25, 2016, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana following a long illness. He was born September 4, 1940 in Harrison County and was the son of the late Joseph Henry and Ona Fryman Mattox. He was retired Bundy Tubing employee where he had served as President of the UAW Local 1937. He was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Henry Mattox; a daughter, Angie Wright and husband, RickyWright of Cynthiana; two sons, Dwayne Mattox and wife, Shirley Mattox of Memphis, TN, and Mark Mattox and wife, Melissa Mattox of Georgetown; two step-sons, Gregory Bryant and wife, Teresa Bryant of Lee County, and Kevin Bryant and wife, Michelle Bryant of Madison Coungty; three sisters, Jenny Porter, Linda Spence, and Annie Antrobus; six grandchildren, Anthony Mattox and wife, Sarah Mattox, Jon Michael Mattox and wife, Kara Mattox, Rachel Carr and husband, Jake Carr, Amber Burgess and husband, Timothy Burgess, Tyler Wright, and Sarah Wright; four step-grandchildren, Matthew Bryant and wife, Phoebe Bryant, Caleb Bryant, Jeremy Carroll, and Joseph Bryant; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Anthony Mattox, Jon Michael Mattox, Tyler Wright, Jake Carr, Timothy Burgess, Matthew Bryant, and Joseph Bryant.

John Headley Rogers, 69, of Vincennes, IN, died on Friday December 2, 2016, at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on March 8, 1947 in Richmond, Kentucky to the late Clive and Agnes Amerine Rogers of Irvine, Kentucky.

He retired from Vincennes University as a Professor in the English Department. His involvements included being past president of the local chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, member of the Popular Culture Association, Old Town Players, Supporter of the IU opera, Modern Language Association, Literacy Bowl, Friends of the Knox County Library, National Council of Teachers of English, IU Alumni Association where he earned his PhD, and the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.

Survivors are his brother, Glenn C. Rogers and his wife, JudyRogers of Georgetown; and a nephew, John Ross Rogers and his wife, Amanda Rogers, of Georgetown; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 7, at 2 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to the church.