Elizabeth Carol Fielder Crowe, 67, of Elm Street in Ravenna died Monday, December 19, at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born May 2, 1949, in Estill County, a daughter of the late James and Callie Case Fielder. She retired from the Estill County School System where she was a school cook and had lived in Estill County all of her life. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Danny Crowe; two daughters, Dana Murphy and husband, Tony Murphy of Ravenna, and Karen Lewis and husband, Derek Lewis of Morehead; five sisters, Emma Tipton of Irvine, Mary Powell of Irvine, Geraldine Crowe of Irvine, Delorse Arthur of Irvine, and Diane Willis of Irvine; two brothers, James Fielder of Richmond, and Darrell Fielder of Irvine; a grandchild, Christian Freeman

She was preceded in death by a brother, J.W. Fielder.

Funeral services wiere conducted Thursday, December 22, at the Mt. Carmel Christian Church by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial in the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Christian Freeman, Brian Crowe, Anthony Arthur, Mike “Bucky” Wilson, Jamie Fielder, and Billy Wiseman. Honorary Pallbearers were Vernon Muncie and Mike Abney.

Nakoa Lee Crowe, 32, of Lexington, formerly of Estill County, died in Lexington. He was a native of Estill County, a son of Ritchie and Michelle Chaney Crowe. He was an United States Army Veteran who enjoyed hunting, music, and especially his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Survivors other than his parents Ritchie and Michelle, include his sisters, Keesha Mosley, and Metia Crowe; his nephews, Austin Mosley, and Caleb Conrad; and his niece, Makayla Mosley.

Graveside services were held Saturday, December 17, at the Walton Cemetery with Jason Lykins officiating. Pallbearers were Chad Crowe, Ryan Chaney, Justin Mosley, Rick Chaney, Kevin Chaney, and Jason Lykins.

Modena Smith Estes, 94, of Elm Street in Ravenna, died Saturday, December 17, at her home following a short illness. She was born August 21, 1922, in Estill County, a daughter of the late Orland and Bertie Lee Smith. She was an assembly line worker with Westinghouse and had lived in Estill County all of her life. She was a member of the South Irvine Church of Christ and a former member of the Estill County Homemakers Association. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Merriell B. Estes.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Estes and wife, Norma Estes of Irvine, and Garry Estes and wife, Sarah Estes of Irvine; two sisters, Alma Short of Newport, and Eva Lois Andreas of Cincinnati; a daughter-in-law, Lavonne Estes of Estill County; a son-in-law, Buddy Tuggle of London; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Tuggle; a son, Ronald Estes; a sister, Lillian Macy; three brothers, Delmar, Kenneth, and Lenual Smith.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, December 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tony Belcher. Burial in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brent Raider, Kenny Bell, Derek Estes, Terry Carter, Jimmy Hacker, and Brian Gordon.

Johnny French, 63, of Irvine died Friday, December 23, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, after a long illness. Mr. French was born in Richmond on August 31, 1953, a son of the late Roy and Angela Garland French. He worked in the construction industry, and attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was very outgoing, enjoyed helping people, and was a very unselfish person.

Survivors include his son, Joshua French; his brothers, Roy Glenn French, and David Carl French; and his sister, Deborah Jean McKinney.

He was preceded in death by two sons Jonathan Craig French and John Christopher French.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 27, at the Gray Cemetery on Tipton Ridge. Pallbearers were Randy French, Junior Coffey, Jimmie Edwards, Gene Murphy, Darrell Coffey, and Greg Wright. Honorary pallbearers were Roy Glenn French, David French, Eric Fike, and Beetle Lyle.

Evelyn Rose Spencer Hall, 60, of Turner Avenue in Irvine died Thursday, December 22, 2016, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born December 21, 1956 in Montgomery County and was the daughter of Stella Mae Powell Newton and the late Kenneth Edsel Spencer. She was a former employee of Stop and Shop and a member of the Dark Hollow House of Prayer. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, William Hall; her mother, Stella Mae Powell Newton of Irvine; her step-father, Jerry Newton of Irvine; a daughter, Jessica Dawn Hoover; a step-son, Jessie Patrick Hall of Irvine; a brother, Jerry Douglas Newton and wife, Bertha Newton of Irvine; two grandchildren, Christy Townsend and Misty Townsend

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Mays.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, December 23, at the Wallace Cemetery on Thomas Road by Bro. Tony Riddell. Pallbearers were William Hall, Jerry Newton, Jerry Douglas Newton, Jessie Patrick Hall, Raymond Conrad, and Jerrica Newton. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Clarence B. Mattox, 76, of Reese Street in Irvine died Sunday, December 25, 2016, at the Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana following a long illness. He was born September 4, 1940 in Harrison County and was the son of the late Joseph Henry and Ona Fryman Mattox. He was retired Bundy Tubing employee where he had served as President of the UAW Local 1937. He was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Henry Mattox; a daughter, Angie Wright and husband, RickyWright of Cynthiana; two sons, Dwayne Mattox and wife, Shirley Mattox of Memphis, TN, and Mark Mattox and wife, Melissa Mattox of Georgetown; two step-sons, Gregory Bryant and wife, Teresa Bryant of Lee County, and Kevin Bryant and wife, Michelle Bryant of Madison Coungty; three sisters, Jenny Porter, Linda Spence, and Annie Antrobus; six grandchildren, Anthony Mattox and wife, Sarah Mattox, Jon Michael Mattox and wife, Kara Mattox, Rachel Carr and husband, Jake Carr, Amber Burgess and husband, Timothy Burgess, Tyler Wright, and Sarah Wright; four step-grandchildren, Matthew Bryant and wife, Phoebe Bryant, Caleb Bryant, Jeremy Carroll, and Joseph Bryant; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Bonnie C. “Gravedigger” Murphy, 76, of Cedar Grove Road in Irvine died Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at the Central Baptist Hospital following a long illness. He was born September 10, 1940 in Estill County and was the son of the late Lonnie B. and Hazel Vivian Isaacs Murphy. He was a retired gravedigger and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Barnett Murphy; a daughter, Jacqueline Renee Murphy of Lexington; five sisters, Ima Ward of Virginia, Mary Wilcox of Louisville, Beulah Ladd of Lexington, Margie Barker of Lexington, and Mildred Miller of Estill County; two brothers, Everett Murphy of Madison County, and Tony Murphy of Estill County; a grandchild, Brittany Dawn Murphy; a great-grandchild, Rylie Jade Tester.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Edra Eckler and Eula Gardner; and a brother, Donald Murphy.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Todd Blevins. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Willie Murphy, Todd Wilcox, David Miller, Brittany Murphy, Bill Eckler, and Toby Miller. Honorary Pallbearers were his brothers-in-law, and Randy Cassidy.

Joshua David Rawlins, 36, of Ida Grace Road in Irvine died Sunday, December 18, 2016, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. He was born December 13, 1980 in Madison County and was the son of Gene David Rawlins and Delores Smith Rawlins. He had lived in Estill County all of his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include a son, Joshua Chase Rawlins of Estill County; a daughter, McKinlee Dawn Rawlins of Powell County; his grandmother, Gladys Smith of Estill County; his step-sisters, Miranda Conrad, and Rita Watts; Aunts and Uncles, Brenda Smith and Arthur Smith, Michael Smith and Teddie Smith, Billy and Richelle Smith; several cousins; and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Gene Smith.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dwight Smith, Roy Smith, Chad Smith, David Spivey, Zander Smith, Bill Stamper, and James Neal.