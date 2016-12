Pine Hill Baptist Watch Night Service 

There will be a Watch Night Service at Pine Hill Baptist Church Saturday, Decemeber 31, starting at 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Everyone welcome.

White Oak Church Of God New Years Eve Services

White Oak Church of God will have a New Years Eve Service Saturday, December 31, beginning at 8 p.m. The pastor and congregation invites you to come worship with us at the service.