Estill County Middle School’s 8th grade boys are 56th district champs three years in a row.

They have had a trying year this year for several reasons and lost more games in Commonwealth Conference than they have in their sixth and seventh grades combined.

Despite numerous injuries and illnesses, they still managed to win the 56th district tourney.

Three boys made all 8th grade tournament team. They were Will Isfort, Cobbe Click and Coben Clem.

The seventh grade finished runner up in the 7th grade tournament in a very close game. They lost by two points to Lee County. They had two players make all tournament team. They were Landon Napier and Ty Niece.