Nakoa Lee Crowe, 32, of Lexington, formerly of Estill County, died in Lexington.He was a native of Estill County, a son of Ritchie and Michelle Chaney Crowe. He was an United States Army Veteran who enjoyed hunting, music, and especially his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Survivors other than his parents Ritchie and Michelle Crowe; include his sisters, Keesha Mosley, and Metia Crowe; his nephews, Austin Mosley, and Caleb Conrad; his niece, Makayla Mosley.

Graveside were held at Saturday, December 17, at the Walton Cemetery with Jason Lykins officiating. Pallbearers were Chad Crowe, Ryan Chaney, Justin Mosley, Rick Chaney, Kevin Chaney, and Jason Lykins.

Modena Smith Estes, 94, of Elm Street in Ravenna died Saturday, December 17, at her home following a short illness. She was born August 21, 1922, in Estill County, a daughter of the late Orland and Bertie Lee Smith. She was an assembly line worker with Westinghouse and had lived in Estill County all of her life. She was a member of the South Irvine Church of Christ and a former member of the Estill County Homemakers Association. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merriell B. Estes.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Estes and wife, Norma Estes of Irvine, and Garry Estes and wife, Sarah Estes of Irvine; two sisters, Alma Short of Newport, and Eva Lois Andreas of Cincinnati; a daughter-in-law, Lavonne Estes of Estill County; a son-in-law, Buddy Tuggle of London; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a great great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Tuggle; a son, Ronald Estes; a sister, Lillian Macy; three brothers, Delmar, Kenneth, and Lenual Smith.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, December 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tony Belcher. Burial in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brent Raider, Kenny Bell, Derek Estes, Terry Carter, Jimmy Hacker, and Brian Gordon.

Joshua David Rawlins, 36, of Ida Grace Road in Irvine died Sunday, December 18, 2016, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. He was born December 13, 1980 in Madison County and was the son of Gene David Rawlins and Delores Smith Rawlins. He had lived in Estill County all of his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include;

a daughter, McKinlee Dawn Rawlins of Powell County;

a son, Joshua Chase Rawlins of Estill County; his grandmother, Gladys Smith of Estill County; aunts and uncles, Brenda and Arthur Smith, Michael and Teddie Smith, and

Billy and Richelle Smith; and severeal cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Gene Smith.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 21 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Myrtle E. Mansfield Rose, 100, of Blue Run Road in Irvine died Saturday, December 17, 2016, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born September 14, 1916 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Martha Johnson Mansfield. She was a homemaker and farmer and a member of the Sandhill Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Rose.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty Rose of Estill County, and Lucille “Martha” Moore and husband, James Moore of Estill County; two sons, James E. Rose of Estill County, and Paul E. Rose and wife, Betty Lou Rose of Estill County; two sisters, Duluth Witt of Estill County, and Mary Hochendal of Florida; seven grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 31 great-great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Juanita Rose; two sisters, Ona Smeltizer, and Minnie Withers; three brothers, William, Elbert and James Mansfield; a grandchild; a great grandchild; and a great-great grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 21, at the Sandhill Christian Church by Bro. Ronald Lutes and Bro. Matt Vaughn. Burial at the Sandhill Cemetery.

Harold Dean Thomas, 82, of Robin Hill Way in Lexington died Thursday, December 15, 2016, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lexington following a long illness. He was born January 14, 1934 in Estill County and was the son of the late Raleigh and Delilah Wolfinbarger Thomas. He was a retired Standard Products employee and a member of the South Elkhorn Baptist Church. He was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jean Smyth Thomas; his son, Rory Dean Thomas and wife, Bonnie Thomas of Lexington; a sister, Sadia Elizabeth Elmore of Louisville; a brother, Roger Dale Thomas of Estill County; a grandchild, Casey Ryan Thomas and wife, Whitney Thomas; two great grandchildren, Carter Joseph and Jackson Raleigh Thomas.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Jean Thomas.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Casey Thomas, Berry Griffith, Greg Richardson, Mike Gorham, Greg Wright, and Jeff Sharp. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the charity of your choice.