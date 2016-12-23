Mt. Carmel Christmas

Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Ravenna would like to invite you to their Christmas activities. There will also be a Candle Light Service on Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. Call 606-726-9342 with any questions.

White Oak Church Of God New Years Eve Services

White Oak Church of God will have a New Years Eve Service Saturday, December 31, beginning at 8 p.m. The pastor and congregation invites you to come worship with us at the service.

Wisemantown United Methodist Church Services

• A Christmas Eve service will be held at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church Sat., Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. Greg McClellan, pastor, will have a message. Communion will be served.

• The morning worship service on Christmas, Dec. 25 will be at 11 a.m. The choir will sing as the special, “The Birthday of the King.” Visitors are always welcome. The church is located at 1358 Wisemantown Rd., Irvine.