Alcohol Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Burn Ban Lifted

The Burn Ban that was put into place per Executive Order has been lifted; however, the Estill County judge’s office would like to remind everyone that it is still Fire Season until December 15. Please do not hesitate to contact either our office or Derrick Muncie, Fire Chief, at 723-2661, if you have any questions.

Buy a piece of the Mack!

You can buy a piece of the Mack. Theater seats are being sold “as is” for $10 each. They can be bought in sets or as a single. Call (606) 723-5755 for more information.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

Estill County Clerk’s Office closing for holiday

The Estill County Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Dec. 23-26 for Christmas, and on Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 in observance of the new year.

Estill County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office closing for holiday

The Estill Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Dec. 23-26 for Christmas. It will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.

The Estill County Judge-executive’s Office closing for holiday

The judge’s office will be closed on Dec. 23-26 for Christmas, and on Jan. 2 for the New Year.

Estill County Sherriff’s Office closing for holiday

The Estill County Sheriff’s office will be closed Dec. 23-26 for Christmas, and on Jan. 2 for the New Year.

Free Excel Class

Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Health Department Closing

The Estill County Health Department will be closed Thursday, December 22, for staff training. It will also be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 2 for the holidays. Please plan to visit the health department before Dec. 22.

Masonic Lodge Fish Fry

Irvine Masonic Lodge #137 F & AM will be having their annual supper on January 7, 2017 at the Lodge building located at the corner of Lilly Avenue and Broadway in Irvine. The supper will be served at 6:00 P.M. Fried fish, shrimp, French fries, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drinks will be served. The public, all Masons, their families and friends are invited to attend. The cost of the supper will be $10 and includes all you want to eat. Children 12 and under eat for free.

Memory Café- Richmond

The Memory Café is a social group comprised of people who have memory loss and their loved one(s). The Memory Café provides an informal setting for caregivers and their loved ones with memory problems to socialize and interact with other families. It encourages friendship and acceptance. This program is offered in partnership with the EKU Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and the Alzheimer’s Association. Memory Cafe meets many times throughout the month. For more details and to register, call Katherine Nicholas, MS, OTR/L, QDCS at 859-893-0653 or email theplacetobe@eku.edu for more information. Registration required.

Official GED test site

You no longer have to travel to a galaxy far far away in order to take your official GED test. You can take your GED test here in Estill Co. Upcoming testing dates are: January 14, 2017, and February 11, 2017. Call us today to find out more information on how you can sign up. Estill Co. Adult Learning Center, 200 Wallace Circle, Irvine, Kentucky 40336, 606-723-7323.

RCP seeks Brownfields grant

The River City Players, an operating division of Estill County 21st Century, dba Estill Development Alliance is seeking a federal Brownfields grant. In compliance with the grant guidelines an Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives draft and the grant application narrative draft are available for inspection in the office of the Estill Development Alliance at 177 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336. Send comments and questions to susan.hawkins81@yahoo.com.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.