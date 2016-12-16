Easter Valley Baptist Church Christmas Play

Easter Valley Baptist Church will be having their Christmas play “The Storekeepers Christmas” on Sunday, December 18, beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mt. Carmel Christmas

Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Ravenna would like to invite you to their Christmas activities. On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., they will have a children’s Christmas program entitled “The Toys’ Story-A Christmas Gift.” There will also be a Candle Light Service on Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. Call 606-726-9342 with any questions.

Pine Hill Baptist Christmas Program

There will be a Christmas program at Pine Hill Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 21, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served following the program.

RCC Christmas Craft Night

Join us at Ravenna Christian Church on Friday, December 16, at 6 p.m. for a Christmas Craft Night. There will be free pizza, cupcakes and drinks. Everyone will leave with two ornaments to take home. We will also have games! Everyone is welcome! Even if you have a church home, we would still love to have you.

Rice Station Christian Church Community Christmas Dinner

Rice Station Christian Church will be having their annual community Christmas dinner December 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Wisemantown United Methodist Church Christmas Pageant

The Christmas Pageant will be presented by the youth and children of the Wisemantown United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 18, at 5 p.m. It tells the true meaning of Christmas with the manger scene filled with baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, the angels, shepherds, wise men, and stars. A light meal will be served after the pageant. The church is located at 1358 Wisemantown Road, Irvine.