Alcohol Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous has started having two new meetings each week at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. AA continues to meet six nights a week, Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m., at 167 Broadway in Irvine. Everyone is welcome. There are no dues or fees to attend. For more information, call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-0283 for more information.

Burn Ban Lifted

The Burn Ban that was put into place per Executive Order has been lifted, however, the Estill County judge’s office would like to remind everyone that it is still Fire Season until December 15th. Please do not hesitate to contact either our office or Derrick Muncie, Fire Chief, at 723-2661, if you have any questions.

Buy a piece of the Mack!

You can buy a piece of the Mack. Theater seats are being sold “as is” for $10 each. They can be bought in sets or as a single. Call (606) 723-5755 for more information.

Charlie Company Breakfasts

There will be breakfasts for all retired and old guard members of Charlie Company 1/149th, at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond. The breakfasts will be the first Friday of every month stating at 9 a.m. All are invited and welcome. Hope to see you there.

ECMS Council Meeting

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Estill County Middle School Council will be Monday, December 19, 2017 at 4 p.m. in the school’s conference room. This meeting is open to the public.

Free Excel Class

Workplace Excel class forming now. Call to reserve Saturday or evening enrollment. Email jnapier@jncc4u.com or call Estill County Adult Education at 723-7323.

Memory Café- Richmond

The Memory Café is a social group comprised of people who have memory loss and their loved one(s). The Memory Café provides an informal setting for caregivers and their loved ones with memory problems to socialize and interact with other families. It encourages friendship and acceptance. This program is offered in partnership with the EKU Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy and the Alzheimer’s Association. Memory Cafe meets many times throughout the month. For more details and to register, call Katherine Nicholas, MS, OTR/L, QDCS at 859-893-0653 or email theplacetobe@eku.edu for more information. Registration required.

Official GED test site

You no longer have to travel to a galaxy far far away in order to take your official GED test. You can take your GED test here in Estill Co. Upcoming testing dates are: January 14, 2017, and February 11, 2017. Call us today to find out more information on how you can sign up. Estill Co. Adult Learning Center, 200 Wallace Circle, Irvine, Kentucky 40336, 606-723-7323.

RCP seeks Brownfields grant

The River City Players, an operating division of Estill County 21st Century, dba Estill Development Alliance is seeking a federal Brownfields grant. In compliance with the grant guidelines an Analysis of Brownfields Cleanup Alternatives draft and the grant application narrative draft are available for inspection in the office of the Estill Development Alliance at 177 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336. Send comments and questions to susan.hawkins81@yahoo.com.

Salvation Army Red Kettles-Volunteers needed

Again this year the Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Price Less Foods, Save A Lot, and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and acceped donations each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in December, please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

St. Elizabeth’s Solar Array Celebration

Join the parishioners of St Elizabeth Catholic Church in Ravenna as they celebrate the recent installation of a 32-panel Solar Array that will provide 100 percent of the electricity needs of both the church and the activity hall buildings. On Saturday, December 17, at 4 p.m., Bishop John Stowe along with Father Al Fritsch, will begin by blessing the solar panels located on the roof of the Parish Hall. Following the blessing, the Bishop will have Mass with a modest dinner following in the Hall. All are welcome to attend this truly momentous occasion as we celebrate the virtues of renewable solar energy and the hope and good of the planet. The church is located at 322 Fifth Street. For more information call 723-8216.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Three and four year-olds, as well as their parents and grandparents/guardians, are invited to Tots Express on Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and April 28. The purpose of the school readiness program is to introduce three and four year-olds to pre-school and help them become kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. Tots Express will happen at South Irvine P-K Center. Call 723-4700 to register. Deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Call Mary Raider with any questions at 723-4700 or 723-5830.

Twin City Kruzers Children’s Home Donation

This year the Twin City Kruzers attended one event that really touched our hearts. It was the first annual Dessey Scott Children’s Home Car Show. The Twin City Kruzers will be making a monetary donation. Anyone interested in contributing to the donation may contact Melvin Williams, president of the Twin City Kruzers, at 723-5447 or see Tobo Bryant, vice president, at Bryant’s Paint Store in Ravenna. Make checks payable to Buckhorn Children and Family Services. All donations must be in by December 15, 2016.

Twin City Kruzers Christmas Party

Twin City Kruzers would like to invite anyone interested in becoming a member for 2017 to join us for our Christmas party on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. The club will furnish the turkey, dressing and dumplings. Bring a covered dish and a $10 gift and join us. Anyone interested in more information can come to our meeting on Monday, December 5, at 7 p.m. in the Irvine City Hall or call Melvin Williams 723-5447 or Tobo Bryant 723-7248, 723-3858. New members are always needed to help make 2017 a fantastic year.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Library on the first Thursday of each month between the hours of 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State Veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call toll free within Ky, 1-886-376-0308, to speak with a Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative.