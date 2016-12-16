Bessie Marie Reed Caldwell, 76, of Hickory Road in Stanton died Wednesday, December 7, at the Owsley County Health Care Center following a long illness. She was born January 6, 1940, in Richmond, KY, a daughter of the late Riley Reed and Jesse Pitman Reed Sparks. She had lived in Estill County most of her life and was a member of the Roadside Mission Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Caldwell.

She is survived by two sons, Micky Reed of Powell County, and Rick Bryant of Alabama; a sister, Katherine Barker of Indiana; a brother, Langley Reed of Indiana; eight grandchildren; and severeal great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy McIntosh, and Charles Reed; three sisters, Betty Begley, Frieda Stilman, and Mary Ashcraft; four brothers, Tracy, Charles Henry, Jim, and Ray Reed.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Decemebr 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Henry Johnson. Burial in the Cobbhill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Micky Reed, Rick Bryant, Greg Goodwin, and Leroy Caldwell.

James Lewell Reynolds, 83, died Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at Baptist Health in Richmond. He was a native of Arkansas, a son of the late Wilburn and Tressie Reynolds. He was a member of the Pineola Baptist Church, and a retired brick mason.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Reynolds; his sons Ray Moses and wife, Milly Moses, Doug Reynolds, Danny Reynolds, and Verl Reynolds; his daughters, Pam Stone, Cherish Reynolds, Teresa Reynolds, Ruth Profitt, and Connie Daniels; his sisters, Agnes and Annie; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Francisco; a son-in-law Ron Profitt; a daughter-in-law Debbie Reynolds; his grandson James E. Reynolds; and a brother Dub Reynolds.

Services were held Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial in the Reynolds Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ray Moses, Doug Reynolds, Mike Johnson, Jeff Woosley, Joe Woosley, and Tim Osborne.

Lawrence Seth Smith, 34, of Irvine died Tuesday, December 2, 2016. He was born on March 2, 1982, in Richmond, to Charles and Dedra Stepp Smith.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by: his grandmothers, Sharron Stepp and Emma Smith.

Funeral Services were conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2016, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine. The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements.

Stanley Walling, Jr., 64, of White Oak Road in Irvine died Thursday, December 8, 2016, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born March 1, 1952 in Madison County and was the son of the late Stanley Benjamin and Pearl Wiseman Walling. He was a truck driver and a member of the White Oak Church of God. He had lived in Estill County all of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Baker Walling; a daughter, Melissa Kaye Walling of Estill County; a son, Benjamin Ray Walling and wife, Elizabeth Walling of Estill County; a brother, Donnell Walling of Estill County; six grandchildren, Austin Wells, Blair Walling, Stephen Wells, Jessalynn Wells, Nolan Walling, and Jaxson Hardy.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Wise and Elwanda Walling.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 10,at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Glyndon Woosley and Bro. Larry McIntosh. Burial at the White Oak Cemetery. Pallbearers were Charlie Park, Jeff Hix, Kagan Walling, Dwight Puckett, Oza Johnson, Donnie Watson, Jackie Tipton, and Donald Walling.